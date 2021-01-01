Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Dell Precision 5560

53 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 390 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~89%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits
Precision 5560 +28%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021) +90%
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x6W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) and Gram 15 (2021)
4. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and LG Gram 15 (2021)
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and LG Gram 15 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Precision 5560
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Precision 5560
8. Dell Precision 7760 and Precision 5560
9. Dell Precision 7560 and Precision 5560

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5560 and LG Gram 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский