LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310

LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
Dell XPS 13 9310
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Dell XPS 13 9310
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 80 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 123.8 square inches)
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 390 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits
XPS 13 9310 +28%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2021) +8%
1296
XPS 13 9310
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2021) +78%
4337
XPS 13 9310
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2021)
1311
XPS 13 9310 +1%
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2021) +101%
4877
XPS 13 9310
2423

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
