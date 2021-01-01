LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 390 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|799 cm2 (123.9 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.3%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|10.4 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +16%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4240
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +58%
6699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +29%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +85%
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
