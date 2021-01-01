Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (123.8 vs 137.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 390 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~75.4%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +794%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gram 15 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Gram 15 (2021) or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
3. Gram 15 (2021) or Gram 17 (2021)
4. Gram 15 (2021) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
5. Gram 15 (2021) or Surface Laptop 3 15
6. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or XPS 15 9500
7. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and LG Gram 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский