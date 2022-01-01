Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or HP 17 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (123.8 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 30% higher max. screen brightness: 390 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~73.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 15.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021) +30%
390 nits
HP 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2021) +2%
1296
HP 17
1269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2021) +65%
4337
HP 17
2629
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2021)
1311
HP 17 +7%
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2021) +85%
4877
HP 17
2633

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

