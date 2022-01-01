You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 80 against 72.9 watt-hours Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm

14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 99% 100% Max. brightness Gram 15 (2021) 390 nits Spectre x360 15 +3% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 72.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Gram 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.