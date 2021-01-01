Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 30% higher max. screen brightness: 390 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~80.7%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 99% 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021) +30%
390 nits
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

