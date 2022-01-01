Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

49 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1370 grams less (around 3.02 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (123.8 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 631-861% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 390 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~78.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 16
Threads 8 24
L3 Cache 8 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1148%
17.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 -
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Gram 15 (2021)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
5. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
6. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
7. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and LG Gram 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский