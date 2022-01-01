Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)

49 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 390 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~80%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1108:1
sRGB color space 99% 60%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.6%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
