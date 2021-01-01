Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

61 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 30% higher max. screen brightness: 390 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~73.9%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 12.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021) +30%
390 nits
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 16 (2021) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
4. LG Gram 14 (2021) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
8. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and LG Gram 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский