Gram 15 (2021) or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 71 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (123.8 vs 139 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 362-494% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm

14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~82.7% Side bezels 10.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 48.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Gram 15 (2021) 390 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +3% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 71 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 924 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 75 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1050 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1402 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 640 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Gram 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +659% 10.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.