LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.7 vs 123.8 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|799 cm2 (123.9 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.3%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|10.4 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|34.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:53 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|332 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
