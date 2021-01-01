Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (123.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3% ~81.4%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 15 (2021) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
3. LG Gram 15 (2021) and Gram 17 (2021)
4. LG Gram 15 (2021) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
5. LG Gram 15 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and LG Gram 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский