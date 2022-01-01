Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021) or Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)

49 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (107.1 vs 123.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2021)
vs
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches		 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7 mm
12.57 x 8.52 x 0.57-0.62 inches
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) +3%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 342 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 85.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Gram 15 (2021)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
5. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs LG Gram 15 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs 9i 14" (Gen 6)
8. Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
9. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) and LG Gram 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский