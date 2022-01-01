LG Gram 15 (2022) vs Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
- Display has support for touch input
- 49% sharper screen – 210 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (102.4 vs 123.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
|309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
|661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|0 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|210 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +3%
1623
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +1%
7941
7886
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +4%
1675
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +3%
9120
8897
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 6.9 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
