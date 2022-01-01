Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
LG Gram 15 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (101.4 vs 123.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~82%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2022)
300 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2022)
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +78%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
