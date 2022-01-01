Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2022) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 9315

55 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2022)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
LG Gram 15 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2022) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 123.1 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~88.4%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2022)
300 nits
XPS 13 9315 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2022) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gram 15 (2022) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Gram 15 (2022) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. Gram 15 (2022) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. Gram 15 (2022) and Gram 17 (2022)
5. Gram 15 (2022) and Gram 16 (2022)
6. XPS 13 9315 and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. XPS 13 9315 and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. XPS 13 9315 and XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. XPS 13 9315 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and LG Gram 15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский