You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 123.1 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~88.4% Side bezels 10.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Gram 15 (2022) 300 nits XPS 13 9315 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 15 (2022) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.