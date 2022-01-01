You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2520 x 1680 CPU Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (123.1 vs 138.7 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 84 against 80 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~85.2% Side bezels 10.1 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2520 x 1680 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1829:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.7% Adobe RGB profile - 66.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.5% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Gram 15 (2022) 300 nits MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 238 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 15 (2022) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS MateBook 16s (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 87.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

