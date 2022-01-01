LG Gram 15 (2022) vs Gram 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022)
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (104.5 vs 123.1 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
|313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|30.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97.5%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|298 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +26%
1623
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +74%
7941
4576
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +27%
1675
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2022) +82%
9120
5014
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 6.9 cm
|11.0 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
