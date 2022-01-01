Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2022) or Gram 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022)
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (104.5 vs 123.1 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2022)
vs
Gram 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 30.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.5%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2022)
300 nits
Gram 14 (2021) +17%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 298 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2022) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Gram 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm 11.0 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

