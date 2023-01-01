Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2023) or Aspire 3 (A315-59) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2023) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)

56 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2023)
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
LG Gram 15 (2023)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2023) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 80 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (123.1 vs 135.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2023)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-59)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~76.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1620:1
sRGB color space 100% 56%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2023) +17%
350 nits
Aspire 3 (A315-59)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2023) +18%
1.69 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-59)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 15 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59):
    - Keyboard backlighting is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

