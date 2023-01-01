Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (123.1 vs 135.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm

14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~76.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1620:1 sRGB color space 100% 56% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Gram 15 (2023) +17% 350 nits Aspire 3 (A315-59) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 285 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Gram 15 (2023) +18% 1.69 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-59) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 15 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59): - Keyboard backlighting is optional.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.