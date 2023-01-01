LG Gram 15 (2023) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 80 against 43 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (123.1 vs 135.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
|362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~76.6%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1620:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|56%
|Response time
|-
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|285 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +14%
1782
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +73%
10421
6023
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +16%
1835
1586
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +109%
11982
5735
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 15 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59):
- Keyboard backlighting is optional.
