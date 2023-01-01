Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~77.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Material - Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Gram 15 (2023) +40% 350 nits Aspire 5 (A515-48) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 4 GPU performance Gram 15 (2023) +18% 1.69 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-48) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 15 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.