Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2023) or Aspire 5 (A515-48) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2023) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)

54 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2023)
VS
40 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
LG Gram 15 (2023)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2023) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (123.1 vs 134.8 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2023)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-48)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~77.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Material - Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2023) +40%
350 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 4
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2023) +18%
1.69 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 15 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Aspire 3 (A315-59)
2. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs ProBook 455 G10
3. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
4. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Laptop 15
5. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Extensa 15
6. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Aspire 5 (A515-58)
7. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs MacBook Air 15 (M2)
8. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Inspiron 15 3530
9. Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) and LG Gram 15 (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский