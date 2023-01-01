Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2023) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

54 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2023)
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
LG Gram 15 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (123.1 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2023)
350 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

