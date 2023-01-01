You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm

14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~80.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 62.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 98.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 15 (2023) 350 nits Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) +71% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Gram 15 (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.