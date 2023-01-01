LG Gram 15 (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 grams
|505 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +1%
1732
1712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10927
11712
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1689
1821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12145
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +15%
14014
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1