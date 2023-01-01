Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2023) or ProBook 450 G10 – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2023) vs HP ProBook 450 G10

56 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2023)
VS
53 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G10
LG Gram 15 (2023)
HP ProBook 450 G10
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2023) and HP ProBook 450 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2023)
vs
ProBook 450 G10

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Material - Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Gram 15 (2023) +40%
350 nits
ProBook 450 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 285 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 16 6
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +113%
10421
ProBook 450 G10
4901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +189%
11982
ProBook 450 G10
4142
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated -
Fabrication process 10 nm -
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared -
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory speed 6 Gbps -
Shading units (cores) 768 -
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 -
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 15 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

