Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2023) or IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) – what's better?

LG Gram 15 (2023) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)

54 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2023)
VS
44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14
LG Gram 15 (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 15 (2023) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 80 against 47 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.1 vs 123.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 15 (2023)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches		 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm
12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~78.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (0P + 8E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 8
GPU performance
Gram 15 (2023) +128%
1.69 TFLOPS
IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8):
    - Camera options: 720p or 1080p.
    - Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and LG Gram 15 (2023)
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and LG Gram 15 (2023)
3. LG Gram 15 (2022) and Gram 15 (2023)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and LG Gram 15 (2023)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and LG Gram 15 (2023)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
8. LG Gram Style 14" (2023) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
9. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) and Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) and LG Gram 15 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский