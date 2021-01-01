LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 80 against 59 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1483:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +16%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
5540
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +5%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
