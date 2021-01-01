LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.2 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1483:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|64.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +20%
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +20%
2575
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +45%
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +64%
2523
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
