LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

51 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 137.2 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~82%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 31.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 83.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021)
350 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 76.1 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
