LG Gram 16 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (110.5 vs 137.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021) +9%
350 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

