Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 80 against 48 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1483:1
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|41.9%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1313
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2388
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +111%
5044
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
513
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
956
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +296%
3789
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|75 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
