LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.9 vs 137.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~78.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021) +40%
350 nits
VivoBook 14 M413
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

