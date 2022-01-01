Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

51 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
45 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.2 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~81.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 31.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 83.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

