51 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
LG Gram 16 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches		 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 31.1 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 563:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 58.5%
Adobe RGB profile 83.7% 40.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% 39%
Response time 32 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021) +17%
350 nits
VivoBook S15 S533
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 27 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S533 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.1 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

