You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.3 vs 137.2 square inches)

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm

14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~82.2% Side bezels 6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 31.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1483:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 83.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% 100% Response time 32 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Gram 16 (2021) 350 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +71% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance Gram 16 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.1 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

