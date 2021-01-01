Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

57 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.2 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~67.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021) +17%
350 nits
Alienware m15 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 4266 MHz 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

