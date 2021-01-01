LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.2 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1483:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
Alienware m15 R4 +224%
7735
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +7%
504
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
Alienware m15 R4 +278%
3632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|4266 MHz
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
