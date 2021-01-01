Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5510

LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
Dell G5 15 5510
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.2 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~68.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021) +40%
350 nits
G5 15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +22%
1310
G5 15 5510
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +21%
4346
G5 15 5510
3595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gram 16 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Gram 16 (2021) and XPS 15 9500
3. Gram 16 (2021) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Gram 16 (2021) and Gram 17 (2021)
5. Gram 16 (2021) and Gram 14 (2021)
6. G5 15 5510 and XPS 15 9500
7. G5 15 5510 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. G5 15 5510 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
9. G5 15 5510 and Inspiron 15 5510
10. G5 15 5510 and G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5510 and LG Gram 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский