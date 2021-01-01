Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
Dell G7 17 7700
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1370 grams less (around 3.02 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (137.2 vs 179 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 73%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021) +17%
350 nits
G7 17 7700
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +16%
1310
G7 17 7700
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021)
4346
G7 17 7700 +27%
5540
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021)
2000
G7 17 7700 +37%
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

