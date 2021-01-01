Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Dell Precision 5560

54 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.2 square inches)

Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~89%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 31.1 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 83.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% -
Response time 32 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021)
350 nits
Precision 5560 +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021)
2671
Precision 5560 +157%
6861
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021)
2542
Precision 5560 +274%
9504

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2021) +13%
0.84 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x6W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76.1 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
