Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305

LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
Dell XPS 13 9305
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 80 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (93.1 vs 137.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~81.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +8%
1310
XPS 13 9305
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +61%
4346
XPS 13 9305
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. LG Gram 16 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. LG Gram 16 (2021) or Dell XPS 15 9500
3. LG Gram 16 (2021) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. LG Gram 16 (2021) or Gram 17 (2021)
5. LG Gram 16 (2021) or Gram 14 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 13 9305 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. Dell XPS 13 9305 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
8. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
9. Dell XPS 13 9305 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and LG Gram 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский