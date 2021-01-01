LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.6 vs 137.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1483:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|94%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|481 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x5W
|Loudness
|-
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +20%
1310
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +27%
4346
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +13%
510
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
XPS 15 9500 +6%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1