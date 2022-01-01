Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

51 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 347-473% higher FPS
  • Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 31.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 83.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% -
Response time 32 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021)
350 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +631%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Loudness 76.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

