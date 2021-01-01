Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
73 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Can run popular games at about 1038-1416% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~77%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1152:1
sRGB color space 100% 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 65.6%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021) +17%
350 nits
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 384 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +1888%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

