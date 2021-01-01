Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (113 vs 137.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 225 mm (8.86 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021)
350 nits
14 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +8%
1310
14 (2021)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +61%
4346
14 (2021)
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

