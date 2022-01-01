You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

78% sharper screen – 189 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (137.2 vs 175 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm

14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm

16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~73.1% Side bezels 6 mm 15.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 31.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 106 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1483:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 83.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2021) +17% 350 nits HP 17 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Gram 16 (2021) 1226 HP 17 +4% 1269 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Gram 16 (2021) 2601 HP 17 +1% 2629 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Gram 16 (2021) 1385 HP 17 +2% 1408 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Gram 16 (2021) 2542 HP 17 +4% 2633

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12 GPU performance Gram 16 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS HP 17 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No Yes Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.