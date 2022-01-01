LG Gram 16 (2021) vs HP EliteBook 860 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches
|358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|31.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1483:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|83.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|95.8%
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|292 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
EliteBook 860 G9 +25%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2575
EliteBook 860 G9 +198%
7670
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1385
EliteBook 860 G9 +10%
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2542
EliteBook 860 G9 +187%
7296
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|76.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|13.2 x 8.2 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
