LG Gram 16 (2021) vs HP Pavilion 15
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
50
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Width
|356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|Height
|248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.8%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1483:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.34 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Pavilion 15 +12%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Pavilion 15 +9%
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Gram 16 (2021) +2%
510
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Pavilion 15 +27%
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
