You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 6.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) - Dimensions 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9 mm

14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~85.6% Side bezels 6 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 140° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 31.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1483:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 83.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 95.8% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2021) 350 nits Spectre x360 16 (2022) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 292 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Gram 16 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 (2022) +312% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.