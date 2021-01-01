Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or Legion 7 (2021, AMD) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)

57 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 261 mm (10.28 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 70.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 16 (2021)
350 nits
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Gram 16 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +1543%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

