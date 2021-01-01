Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) – what's better?

LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

55 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 16 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.7 vs 137.2 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 16 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 356.6 mm (14.04 inches) 314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
Height 248.3 mm (9.78 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 34.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1483:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:53 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 332 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and Gram 16 (2021)
2. Blade 17 (2021) and Gram 16 (2021)
3. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Gram 16 (2021)
4. VivoBook S15 S532 and Gram 16 (2021)
5. XPS 13 9305 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
7. ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
8. Surface Laptop 4 15 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
9. Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and LG Gram 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский